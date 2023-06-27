L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Acquired by Optas LLC

Optas LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LHX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,314,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,236 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $342,413,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,758,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,364 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 322.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,090,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,956,000 after acquiring an additional 832,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.00.

NYSE LHX traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $191.28. 29,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,012. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.55 and a 52-week high of $255.10. The firm has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 95.20%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

