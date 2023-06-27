Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Now Covered by Wedbush

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LSEA. B. Riley increased their price objective on Landsea Homes from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Landsea Homes from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Landsea Homes from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Landsea Homes currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Get Landsea Homes alerts:

Landsea Homes Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LSEA opened at $8.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $340.15 million, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.61. Landsea Homes has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $8.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.50.

Insider Activity at Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes ( NASDAQ:LSEA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $241.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.05 million. Landsea Homes had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 14.24%. Research analysts predict that Landsea Homes will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Landsea Homes news, major shareholder Holdings Corp Landsea sold 2,956,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $22,173,915.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,184,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,381,552.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christopher T. Porter acquired 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $49,995.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,110. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings Corp Landsea sold 2,956,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $22,173,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,184,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,381,552.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 59,999 shares of company stock valued at $449,993 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSEA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Landsea Homes by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Landsea Homes by 26,451.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Landsea Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Landsea Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Landsea Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

About Landsea Homes

(Get Rating)

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded homebuilder based in Newport Beach, CA that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Orange County.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Landsea Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landsea Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.