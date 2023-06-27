Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target Cut to $165.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $172.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 12.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Landstar System from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Landstar System from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Landstar System from $184.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.17.

Landstar System Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $188.68 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $180.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.89. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $137.51 and a fifty-two week high of $189.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Landstar System

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Landstar System will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total transaction of $3,958,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,986,593.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Landstar System by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 254,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,479,000 after acquiring an additional 11,380 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 201.2% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Finally, Ensemble Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 190,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,511,000 after acquiring an additional 38,759 shares during the period.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

