LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on LCI Industries from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

LCI Industries Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE LCII opened at $118.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $89.28 and a 52 week high of $139.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.43.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $973.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.61 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LCI Industries

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in LCI Industries in the first quarter worth about $489,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in LCI Industries by 11.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 113,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,492,000 after acquiring an additional 11,540 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 23.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,194,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,287,000 after acquiring an additional 230,682 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,404,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,198,000 after purchasing an additional 206,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

