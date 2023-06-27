Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lessened its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,599 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Lennar were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lennar by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 172.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of Lennar stock traded up $3.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.09. 421,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,221,526. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.78 and a fifty-two week high of $124.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.79.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.24%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LEN. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Lennar from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lennar from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lennar from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Lennar from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $1,310,553.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,861,731.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.