LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Hits New 12-Month High at $135.00

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $135.00 and last traded at $134.22, with a volume of 98692 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $128.24.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LGIH. BTIG Research increased their target price on LGI Homes from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities cut their target price on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wedbush cut their target price on LGI Homes from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.75.

The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 7.82.

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.54 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 17.08%. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 137,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after buying an additional 11,228 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 877,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,094,000 after buying an additional 31,878 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,801,000 after buying an additional 28,946 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,673,000 after buying an additional 13,586 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

