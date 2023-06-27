Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 137,184 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 150,507 shares.The stock last traded at $75.89 and had previously closed at $71.85.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Liberty Broadband from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.
Liberty Broadband Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.15.
Insider Transactions at Liberty Broadband
In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 6,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $498,050.21. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,274 shares in the company, valued at $952,339.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.65% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Broadband
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 290.0% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 1,328.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.01% of the company’s stock.
Liberty Broadband Company Profile
Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.
