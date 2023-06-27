Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by Optas LLC

Optas LLC boosted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LIN. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Up 1.2 %

Linde stock traded up $4.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $375.32. The stock had a trading volume of 101,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,753. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $184.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $378.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $365.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.89.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. HSBC lifted their target price on Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup started coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,325.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,624,655.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,861,511. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

