Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Liquidity Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ LQDT opened at $15.79 on Friday. Liquidity Services has a one year low of $11.97 and a one year high of $22.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.44 million, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.54.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $81.45 million during the quarter. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 17.34%.

Insider Activity at Liquidity Services

Institutional Trading of Liquidity Services

In related news, insider Novelette Murray sold 2,524 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $40,384.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,768. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Liquidity Services news, insider Novelette Murray sold 2,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $40,384.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,768. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 4,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $66,726.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at $628,028.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,272 shares of company stock worth $832,215 in the last ninety days. 30.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 30,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

