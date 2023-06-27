Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading Up 47.9% This Week

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 47.9% higher against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.57 million and $71.77 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 786,074,012 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 786,041,512.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00303424 USD and is down -5.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $111.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

