Litecoin (LTC) Price Reaches $88.13 on Major Exchanges

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for $88.13 or 0.00286857 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Litecoin has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. Litecoin has a total market cap of $6.45 billion and approximately $441.03 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000213 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00012633 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000450 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000414 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.
Litecoin Coin Profile
Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,239,452 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org.
Litecoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.
