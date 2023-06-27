LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc cut its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,939 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. LKQ comprises about 1.0% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 27.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 23.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 13,792 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in LKQ by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in LKQ by 1.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LKQ alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LKQ in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

LKQ Stock Up 2.6 %

In related news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $56,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,203 shares in the company, valued at $806,872.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $73,671.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,800 shares in the company, valued at $902,338. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total transaction of $56,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,203 shares in the company, valued at $806,872.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,590 shares of company stock worth $255,050 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.73. 244,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.92. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $46.20 and a 52-week high of $59.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.66.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 26.38%.

About LKQ

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.