Longfor Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LGFRY) to Issue Dividend of $1.11

Longfor Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LGFRY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 1.1109 per share on Tuesday, September 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is a positive change from Longfor Group’s previous dividend of $0.43.
Longfor Group Price Performance
LGFRY stock traded down C$0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$22.81. The company had a trading volume of 14,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,540. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$28.78. Longfor Group has a 1 year low of C$12.65 and a 1 year high of C$47.39.
About Longfor Group
Featured Articles
- Get a free research report on Longfor Group from StockNews.com
- Is Peloton Stock a Buy After a Recent Downgrade?
- Activision Blizzard Shares up 1.83% Amid Regulators’ Blunders
- Rising Optimism: Analysts Say “Buy” Despite Earnings Uncertainty
- PetVivo Sales Spryng Higher on Injectable OA Relief for Pets
- Five stocks we like better than Longfor Group
Receive News & Ratings for Longfor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longfor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.