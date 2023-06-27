Longfor Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LGFRY) to Issue Dividend of $1.11

Longfor Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LGFRY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 1.1109 per share on Tuesday, September 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is a positive change from Longfor Group’s previous dividend of $0.43.

Longfor Group Price Performance

LGFRY stock traded down C$0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$22.81. The company had a trading volume of 14,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,540. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$28.78. Longfor Group has a 1 year low of C$12.65 and a 1 year high of C$47.39.

About Longfor Group

(Get Rating)

Longfor Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, investment, and management businesses in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Property Development, Investment Property Operation, and Services and Others. The Property Development segment develops and sells office and commercial premises, and residential properties.

