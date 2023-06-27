Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Alhambra Investment Partners LLC

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 2.2 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.65.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $4.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $222.82. 824,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,986,713. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.93. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.76 and a 1-year high of $223.38. The firm has a market cap of $130.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

