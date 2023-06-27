Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. trimmed its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 130,625 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $26,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 73.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $217.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.93. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.76 and a 52-week high of $223.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on LOW shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.65.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

