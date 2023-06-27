Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (LFT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on July 17th

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.
Lument Finance Trust stock opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.67, a current ratio of 11.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.81 million, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1.96. Lument Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $2.72.
Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Lument Finance Trust had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $22.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 million. As a group, analysts predict that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.
Separately, TheStreet cut Lument Finance Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.90.
Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.
