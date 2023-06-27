Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (LFT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on July 17th

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Lument Finance Trust Price Performance

Lument Finance Trust stock opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.67, a current ratio of 11.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.81 million, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1.96. Lument Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $2.72.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Lument Finance Trust had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $22.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 million. As a group, analysts predict that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lument Finance Trust

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lument Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 115.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 36,668 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lument Finance Trust by 89.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 38,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Lument Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. 18.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut Lument Finance Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.90.

Lument Finance Trust Company Profile

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

