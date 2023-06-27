LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

LXP Industrial Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. LXP Industrial Trust has a payout ratio of 5,000.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect LXP Industrial Trust to earn $0.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.4%.

Shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $9.80. 667,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,104,807. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52 week low of $8.81 and a 52 week high of $11.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average of $10.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

LXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,080,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,469,000 after buying an additional 1,259,719 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,509,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,084,000 after purchasing an additional 278,439 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,741,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,043 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,829,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,099,000 after purchasing an additional 174,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,118,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,264,000 after purchasing an additional 115,045 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

