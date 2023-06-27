Lyons Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:LYBC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Lyons Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:LYBC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.
Lyons Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %
OTCMKTS:LYBC traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.25. The company had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 188. Lyons Bancorp has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.30.
Lyons Bancorp Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free research report on Lyons Bancorp from StockNews.com
- Is Peloton Stock a Buy After a Recent Downgrade?
- Activision Blizzard Shares up 1.83% Amid Regulators’ Blunders
- Rising Optimism: Analysts Say “Buy” Despite Earnings Uncertainty
- PetVivo Sales Spryng Higher on Injectable OA Relief for Pets
- Five stocks we like better than Lyons Bancorp
Receive News & Ratings for Lyons Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyons Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.