Lyons Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:LYBC) Plans $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Lyons Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:LYBC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Lyons Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS LYBC traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.25. 105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188. Lyons Bancorp has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.30.

Get Lyons Bancorp alerts:

Lyons Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Lyons Bancorp Inc operates as a financial holding company for The Lyons National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services to individual and small business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; commercial real estate, agricultural real estate, commercial and agricultural, and consumer instalment loans; and residential real estate loans, such as classes for 1-4 family and home equity loans, as well as consumer loans comprising recreational, auto, personal, personal line of credit, and home improvement loans; financial services, including retirement strategy, investment management, education savings, life insurance, long-term care insurance, and employer and employee benefit services.

Receive News & Ratings for Lyons Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyons Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.