M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Sold by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. reduced its position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,929 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in M.D.C. by 665.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 239.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. 98.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on M.D.C. from $30.50 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

M.D.C. Stock Performance

NYSE MDC traded up $0.93 on Tuesday, reaching $45.52. The stock had a trading volume of 45,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,173. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $45.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 9.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.37.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.13 million. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

Insider Activity at M.D.C.

In related news, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 1,322,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $58,476,434.37. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 115,712 shares in the company, valued at $5,115,627.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael A. Berman sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $767,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,137.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 1,322,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $58,476,434.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 115,712 shares in the company, valued at $5,115,627.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,664,457 shares of company stock valued at $72,700,485 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

