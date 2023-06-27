M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Hits New 12-Month High at $45.90

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.90 and last traded at $45.87, with a volume of 161268 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDC. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on M.D.C. from $30.50 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

M.D.C. Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 9.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.37.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.64. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 13,226 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $549,540.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 299,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,463,421.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other M.D.C. news, CEO David D. Mandarich sold 157,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $6,509,473.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,097,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,271,561.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 13,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $549,540.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 299,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,463,421.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,664,457 shares of company stock valued at $72,700,485. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of M.D.C.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in M.D.C. by 74.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 110,564 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in M.D.C. by 0.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 21.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 57.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 11,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 14.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 6,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

About M.D.C.

(Get Rating)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.