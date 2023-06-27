MagnetGold (MTG) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $67.08 Million

MagnetGold (MTG) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. MagnetGold has a market cap of $67.08 million and approximately $13,987.20 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MagnetGold token can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000802 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, MagnetGold has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MagnetGold Token Profile

MagnetGold was first traded on August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. MagnetGold’s official website is mtggold.com/indexmain.html.

Buying and Selling MagnetGold

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

