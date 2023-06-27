Maiar DEX One Day Volume Tops $30,494.48 (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 27th. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Maiar DEX has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $21.70 million and approximately $30,494.48 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004663 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00017030 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00019212 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000088 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00013842 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,633.41 or 1.00007599 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000605 USD and is up 0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $32,483.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

