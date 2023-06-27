Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) Declares Dividend of $0.22

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2245 per share on Friday, August 4th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th.

Man Wah Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MAWHY remained flat at $12.68 during midday trading on Tuesday. Man Wah has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $23.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.51 and a 200 day moving average of $18.41.

Man Wah Company Profile

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, wholesale, trading, and distribution of sofas and ancillary products in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments.

