Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) Declares Dividend of $0.22

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2245 per share on Friday, August 4th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th.
Man Wah Stock Performance
OTCMKTS MAWHY remained flat at $12.68 during midday trading on Tuesday. Man Wah has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $23.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.51 and a 200 day moving average of $18.41.
Man Wah Company Profile
