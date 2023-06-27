Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) PT Raised to $26.00

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. TheStreet lowered Manchester United from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

MANU traded up $1.51 on Tuesday, hitting $23.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,482,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,447. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.69. Manchester United has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $27.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.88 and a beta of 0.68.

Manchester United ( NYSE:MANU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 45.01% and a negative net margin of 20.86%. The company had revenue of $196.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.80 million. Equities analysts predict that Manchester United will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MANU. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Manchester United in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Manchester United by 4,255.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Manchester United in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Manchester United by 51.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

