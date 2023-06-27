Marlio Charles Mosseri Buys 16,760 Shares of Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT) Stock

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Rating) major shareholder Marlio Charles Mosseri bought 16,760 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.46 per share, for a total transaction of $275,869.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,528,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,611,291.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Marlio Charles Mosseri also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nuvectis Pharma alerts:

On Friday, June 23rd, Marlio Charles Mosseri acquired 73,175 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,275,440.25.

On Wednesday, June 21st, Marlio Charles Mosseri acquired 6,091 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.71 per share, for a total transaction of $107,871.61.

On Thursday, June 15th, Marlio Charles Mosseri bought 32,124 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.71 per share, with a total value of $568,916.04.

Nuvectis Pharma Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:NVCT traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,511. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 0.37. Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $18.65.

Institutional Trading of Nuvectis Pharma

Nuvectis Pharma ( NASDAQ:NVCT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.17. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVCT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Nuvectis Pharma by 216.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Nuvectis Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nuvectis Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

About Nuvectis Pharma

(Get Rating)

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. The company develops NXP800, a novel heat shock factor 1 pathway inhibitor for the treatment of various cancers; and NXP900, a small molecule drug candidate that inhibits the Proto-oncogene c-Src and YES1 kinases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvectis Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvectis Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.