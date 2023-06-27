MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Sets New 52-Week High at $114.71

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $114.71 and last traded at $114.57, with a volume of 47967 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $113.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MTZ shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on MasTec in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on MasTec from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.60.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec Stock Up 2.7 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of -714.83 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Trading of MasTec

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 28,295 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of MasTec by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 15,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MasTec by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MasTec

(Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.