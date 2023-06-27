McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Holdings Cut by Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,313 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for 2.5% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 15.6% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 114,751 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,754 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 39,662 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,090,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $289.09 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.58 and a fifty-two week high of $298.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $291.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.59. The stock has a market cap of $211.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.77.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total value of $1,307,287.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,154 shares of company stock worth $5,032,594. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

