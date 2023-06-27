MDA (TSE:MDA) Given a C$12.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Scotiabank set a C$12.00 price target on MDA (TSE:MDA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MDA. Citigroup set a C$8.00 price target on MDA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Cormark set a C$13.00 target price on MDA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

TSE:MDA opened at C$7.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$950.42 million, a P/E ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.00. MDA has a one year low of C$5.59 and a one year high of C$9.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.11.

MDA ( TSE:MDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.52). MDA had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of C$566.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$575.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that MDA will post 0.3503344 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and acts as a distributor for other third party missions.

