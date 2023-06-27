Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC cut its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,999 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Edward Jones upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Arete Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.13.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Stock Down 3.6 %

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $201,243.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,811,296. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,786,308.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,689,830.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $201,243.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,811,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,685 shares of company stock valued at $9,162,085 over the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $278.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $713.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $289.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.72.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

