MetaMUI (MMUI) Price Up 2% Over Last Week

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. In the last week, MetaMUI has traded 2% higher against the dollar. One MetaMUI coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000393 BTC on exchanges. MetaMUI has a market capitalization of $58.47 million and approximately $86,686.72 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MetaMUI Coin Profile

MetaMUI’s launch date was March 11th, 2017. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.network. MetaMUI’s official message board is sovereignwallet.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetaMUI

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMUI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaMUI using one of the exchanges listed above.

