Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (LON:MWY) Insider Hamish Baillie Purchases 4,350 Shares

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (LON:MWY – Get Rating) insider Hamish Baillie purchased 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 694 ($8.82) per share, with a total value of £30,189 ($38,383.98).

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

MWY traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 686 ($8.72). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,050. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of £438.08 million, a P/E ratio of -562.60 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 695.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 699.80. Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc has a 52-week low of GBX 639.80 ($8.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 768 ($9.76).

About Mid Wynd International Investment Trust

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

