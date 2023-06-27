Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (LON:MWY) Insider Hamish Baillie Purchases 4,350 Shares

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (LON:MWY – Get Rating) insider Hamish Baillie purchased 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 694 ($8.82) per share, with a total value of £30,189 ($38,383.98).
Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Trading Down 0.9 %
MWY traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 686 ($8.72). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,050. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of £438.08 million, a P/E ratio of -562.60 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 695.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 699.80. Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc has a 52-week low of GBX 639.80 ($8.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 768 ($9.76).
About Mid Wynd International Investment Trust
Further Reading
- Meta Platforms Soars with Analysts Bullish on AI-Driven Ad Growth
- Delta Airlines Is Flying Higher On Upbeat Guidance
- Here’s How to Rank the 3 Biggest Video Game Stocks
- Redfin: Contrasting Analyst Bearishness With Market Optimism
- Five stocks we like better than Mid Wynd International Investment Trust
Receive News & Ratings for Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Wynd International Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.