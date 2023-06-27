Mina Price Up 16% Over Last Week (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. In the last seven days, Mina has traded up 16% against the US dollar. Mina has a total market cap of $457.79 million and approximately $15.36 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can now be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00001613 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Mina

Mina was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,046,902,493 coins and its circulating supply is 924,264,588 coins. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,046,762,812.8400393 with 924,017,729.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.49861921 USD and is up 3.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $17,993,256.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

