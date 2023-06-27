MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Stock Performance

Shares of MiX Telematics stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.72 million, a P/E ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.26 and a 200 day moving average of $7.65. MiX Telematics has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.17.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $36.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.34 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 3.12%. Analysts forecast that MiX Telematics will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

MiX Telematics Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at MiX Telematics

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0576 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is 85.72%.

In other MiX Telematics news, major shareholder Robin A. Frew sold 468,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.28, for a total transaction of $131,061.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,863,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,809.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Robin A. Frew sold 468,075 shares of MiX Telematics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.28, for a total value of $131,061.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,863,605 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,809.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin A. Frew sold 260,000 shares of MiX Telematics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total value of $83,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,671,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,937.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,957,550 shares of company stock valued at $583,738 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MiX Telematics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIXT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 455,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in MiX Telematics by 105.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MiX Telematics by 86.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 56,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 26,007 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in MiX Telematics in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MiX Telematics in the first quarter worth approximately $2,592,000. Institutional investors own 38.92% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

