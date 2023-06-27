MJP Associates Inc. ADV Buys 6,758 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 322,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 9.8% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. MJP Associates Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.11% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $31,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,419.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,330,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,223,000 after acquiring an additional 10,880,712 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 18,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072,500 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,279,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $523,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534,978 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,876,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,010,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,379 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,265,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $601,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891,272 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $97.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.32. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $92.48 and a one year high of $105.75.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.2316 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

