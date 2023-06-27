MJP Associates Inc. ADV Buys New Shares in Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPE)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV owned approximately 2.00% of Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RSPE. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,578,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $999,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 160,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth $313,000.

Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of RSPE stock opened at $22.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.99. Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $19.36 and a 52 week high of $23.75.

Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

The Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 companies that exhibit environmental, social, and governance (ESG) characteristics. RSPE was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

