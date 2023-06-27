MJP Associates Inc. ADV Invests $238,000 in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of ASML by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,087,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,965,167,000 after buying an additional 809,708 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ASML by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,723,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,580,822,000 after purchasing an additional 29,403 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in ASML by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,317,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,698,000 after purchasing an additional 177,339 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in ASML by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,294,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $707,528,000 after purchasing an additional 135,395 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in ASML by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,378,000 after purchasing an additional 211,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

ASML opened at $704.85 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $682.04 and a 200 day moving average of $649.22. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $363.15 and a 52-week high of $747.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $278.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.47.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 79.79% and a net margin of 28.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, New Street Research cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $694.27.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

