MJP Associates Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV cut its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Accenture were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Cadence Bank lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Accenture by 5.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upgraded Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.55.

Insider Activity at Accenture

Accenture Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total value of $153,911.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,831,009.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ACN opened at $297.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.21. The stock has a market cap of $187.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $327.93.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.93%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

