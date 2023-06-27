MJP Associates Inc. ADV Raises Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Southern were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Southern by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SO opened at $71.71 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.84 and its 200 day moving average is $69.68. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Southern’s payout ratio is 90.32%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.07.

In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $700,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,804.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $712,109.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,008.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $700,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,804.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,678 shares of company stock worth $14,888,271 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

