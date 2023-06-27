MJP Associates Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYMGet Rating) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,830 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VYM stock opened at $104.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.54 and a 200-day moving average of $106.58. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $113.78. The firm has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

