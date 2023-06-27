MJP Associates Inc. ADV Sells 111 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM opened at $96.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $150.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.08. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 90.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

