MJP Associates Inc. ADV Sells 492 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,723 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $116.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.01. The firm has a market cap of $130.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.30%.

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

