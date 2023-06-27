MJP Associates Inc. ADV Takes $212,000 Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 26.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $505.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $608.00 to $527.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.67.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 1.0 %

MPWR stock opened at $510.91 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.69 and a twelve month high of $553.64. The stock has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.94, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $471.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $453.68.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $451.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.46 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total value of $351,181.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 204,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,738,133.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 857 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total value of $351,181.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 204,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,738,133.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 920 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total value of $448,950.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,986,224.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,298 shares of company stock valued at $18,378,940. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.