Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Has $11.09 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,662 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for about 3.0% of Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $11,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $289.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $291.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.59. The company has a market cap of $211.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.58 and a 12 month high of $298.86.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Guggenheim raised their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush raised their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.77.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,594. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.