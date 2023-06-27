Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Invests $482,000 in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,287,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,890,000 after buying an additional 22,356 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 180,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 8,515 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 130,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 10,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on NGVC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Price Performance

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $272.76 million, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.59. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $17.63.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $283.25 million for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 1.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Profile

(Get Rating)

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, frozen meals, frozen pizza, bread, baking mixes, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.