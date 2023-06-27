Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Sells 561 Shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,089 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Timberland Bancorp were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,150 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 985 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,499 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 136,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc increased its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 231,911 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSBK opened at $24.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.94. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $35.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.31.

Timberland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TSBK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 33.04%. The business had revenue of $19.79 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.40%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Timberland Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.

