Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (EDD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on July 14th

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Stock Performance

EDD stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,500. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.60. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $4.89.

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDD. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the first quarter valued at $52,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 22.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the second quarter valued at $90,000.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

