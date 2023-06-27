Morgan Stanley Increases MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $440.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $270.00 to $440.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $363.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $257.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Guggenheim lowered shares of MongoDB from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $365.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $270.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $353.75.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $379.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.37 and a beta of 1.04. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $135.15 and a 1-year high of $398.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 23.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%. The firm had revenue of $368.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.15) earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 2,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.19, for a total value of $811,315.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,158. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other MongoDB news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 2,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.19, for a total value of $811,315.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,158. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Mark Porter sold 2,669 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.12, for a total transaction of $1,017,209.28. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 37,667 shares in the company, valued at $14,355,647.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,856 shares of company stock worth $27,327,511. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 32.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in MongoDB by 19.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the first quarter worth about $1,823,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MongoDB by 9.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in MongoDB by 100.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

