Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co cut its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $11,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 7.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,801,000 after acquiring an additional 22,095 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 61.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 64.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MS shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.34.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.6 %

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at $79,917,525.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,546,362.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,917,525.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS stock traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $84.08. 1,126,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,442,091. The stock has a market cap of $140.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.35. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.27.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 53.26%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

