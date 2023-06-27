Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 2,589 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 2,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.99, for a total transaction of $507,418.11. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,375,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,527,558.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Morningstar Stock Up 0.8 %

MORN traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $188.50. 185,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,818. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.28 and a 12-month high of $261.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.36 and a 200 day moving average of $210.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 483.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $479.70 million for the quarter.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 384.62%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morningstar

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 23,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 10,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 834,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,715,000 after buying an additional 39,036 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 10,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

